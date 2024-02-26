Why Draymond, Jokić shared laugh after Warriors-Nuggets game

Even in the aftermath of an intense game, NBA stars Draymond Green and Nikola Jokić know how to have a good time.

The Warriors forward and Nuggets big man were seen cracking up together after Denver's 119-103 win over Golden State on Sunday at Chase Center -- a light-hearted moment after the two veterans went head-to-head for four quarters.

Dray 🤝 Joker pic.twitter.com/s6Kd8mguQy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 26, 2024

But was was said? Green, of course, revealed all on his podcast after the game. And it turns out he hilariously was making fun of his former Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala, who unsuccessfully tried to get Jokić on his own podcast during NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

"What we were laughing at is I went up to him and said, 'Hey, can you do my podcast?' " Green revealed on "The Draymond Green Show." "I don't know if any of you saw the clip of Joker at All-Star with Andre Iguodala asking him about the podcast, and Joker's running from him.

"So I was kind of making light of that, and [Jokić] said, 'Oh my God, I'm a bad person. A really bad person.' That's what we were laughing at. I thought it was hilarious. You've never seen Joker on a podcast ... If he did, it was probably about horses; it was not about the Denver Nuggets or no basketball."

While it remains to be seen if Jokić perhaps could end up on Green's podcast, Iguodala certainly didn't have any luck.

Andre Iguodala asking Jokic to do his podcast 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZSsOziGWam — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) February 24, 2024

Iguodala can't be faulted for shooting his shot, but Green had a great time poking fun at his former frontcourt counterpart.

