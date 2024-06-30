Report: Warriors could shift to LaVine, Ingram trade after PG13 pursuit

The Warriors appear to have their sights set on other potential trade targets after coming up short in their reported pursuit of Paul George.

After George reportedly opted out of his $48.7 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday -- essentially eliminating any chance Golden State had of acquiring him -- the Warriors now could target a trade for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine or New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Sunday, citing sources.

"The options range across a spectrum of upside, from sending out picks for Brandon Ingram to potentially acquiring one with Zach LaVine, sources said," Fisher wrote. "But if no deal emerges, and the Warriors indeed lose Klay Thompson as Golden State and league personnel currently believe will occur, the Warriors are considering their best options, sources said, with the full mid-level exception that can become available to Golden State."

LaVine, who dealt with various back, foot, shoulder and ankle injuries throughout the 2023-24 NBA season, was limited to just 25 games, but averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 45.2-percent shooting from the field and 34.9 percent from 3-point range. LaVine still is owed roughly $138 million over the next three seasons.

Ingram played a huge role for the Western Conference's No. 8 seed Pelicans, averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game on 49.2-percent shooting from the field and 35.5 percent from 3-point range. Ingram has one year remaining on his contract and is owed roughly $36 million next season.

Both players, if healthy, would provide the Warriors with an excellent second scoring option to superstar guard Steph Curry with longtime teammate Klay Thompson likely to leave in free agency.

But do the Warriors have the trade assets to acquire either player? And are LaVine and Ingram worth it?

