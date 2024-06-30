Report: Klay said ‘cordial goodbyes' to some Warriors officials

It appears Klay Thompson soon officially will say goodbye to Dub Nation and the Warriors organization.

With Thompson reportedly "determined" to leave Golden State in free agency, the longtime Warriors guard already has shared goodbyes with some high-ranking Warriors officials, The Athletic's Tim Kawakami reported Saturday, citing an NBA source.

"Klay Thompson is set for free agency and — barring a dramatic mood shift — the Warriors and Thompson are more than prepared for his fairly imminent departure from the Bay Area," Kawakami wrote. "So prepared, an NBA source indicated this weekend, that some cordial goodbyes have been shared between Klay and high-ranking members of the Warriors’ organization."

Thompson's likely, but not official, departure from the Warriors comes after nearly a year of on-and-off contract negotiations that reportedly ended in a "tense standoff" between the two sides.

Now he will test the free-agent market, where he will be heavily pursued by the Dallas Mavericks, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole, and could receive interest from other teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

If this indeed is the end of Thompson's Warriors career, he certainly will have plenty of other goodbyes to issue in the coming days and weeks to follow.

