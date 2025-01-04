Report: Warriors not currently seen as viable Butler trade option

Heat star Jimmy Butler wants out of Miami, but it's become increasingly unlikely that his next home will be in the Bay with the Warriors.

Even as Golden State emerged as a top suitor for Butler after the six-time NBA All-Star formally requested a trade, the Warriors currently are not viewed as a "viable option" and there haven't been any substantive talks or traction to get any type of deal done, The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, Sam Amick and Anthony Slater reported Saturday, citing a source close to Butler.

While Butler's two-way play certainly could help the Warriors at a time of need, his age and injury history make him a "risky" choice, Thompson, Amick and Slater added, also noting that his price tag makes him an "untenable" option. Butler makes $48.8 million this season.

If things change for the Warriors, it still would be difficult mathematically to make a deal for Butler work. Currently, roughly $500,000 stands between Golden State and the first apron hard cap. To acquire Butler -- or anyone making near his salary -- Andrew Wiggins's $26.2 million or Draymond Green's $24.1 million would have to be included in a potential deal, in addition to other role players with smaller contracts, such as Jonathan Kuminga at $7.6 million.

Parting ways with Green seems unlikely, so the page turns to Wiggins, Kuminga and others. But the Warriors maintain more interest in trades that allow them to keep Wiggins alongside Steph Curry and Green, Thompson, Amick and Slater wrote, and despite not agreeing to a contract extension with Kuminga before the 2024-25 season, the Warriors would rather keep their best two wings than acquire Butler, Thompson, Amick and Slater reported, citing sources inside the locker room.

Speaking of the locker room, culture has long been a significant pillar of Golden State's sustained success. The dramatics of the Butler situation in Miami has raised concerns about his fit with the Warriors and led to hesitation for other teams that might otherwise be interested in pursuing him, Thompson, Amick and Slater wrote.

On Friday night, the Heat announced they had suspended Butler for seven games for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team," and acknowledged they were ready to listen to offers for the 35-year-old.

But it appears those talks won't be with the Warriors -- at least not right now.

And despite the Warriors being desperate to find a big-name star to pair with Curry and maximize his soon-to-be-shutting career window ever since the departure of franchise legend Klay Thompson, that co-star likely isn't Butler, Thompson, Amick and Slater reported, citing team and league sources.

Perhaps it's onto the next for Mike Dunleavy and Co. as they continue their search to find Curry some help before the league's Feb. 6 trade deadline.

