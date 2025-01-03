Report: Heat would want Kuminga in potential Butler-to-Warriors trade

The Warriors reportedly are encountering a hurdle similar to that of their pursuit of All-Star wing Paul George this offseason.

In a potential trade for Heat icon Jimmy Butler, who made his unhappiness with his team clear after Thursday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, Miami likely will want Golden State forward Jonathan Kuminga in return, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported Friday.

“The Warriors and Heat have held discussions with one another regarding Butler this season, league sources confirmed,” Siegel wrote. “Although mutual interest between Butler and Golden State exists, Miami has made it clear that Jonathan Kuminga is a player they would want to be included in the framework of a potential deal for their superstar forward.

“While there are conflicting opinions around the league as to what Kuminga's long-term future looks like, the Warriors have not been eager to include him in trade discussions to this point.”

The Warriors’ reluctance to include Kuminga in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers helped prevent George from packing his bags for San Francisco.

According to Siegel, the same thing could happen surrounding the Butler saga.

Nevertheless, Butler is an enticing prospect. The 35-year-old is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists -- far below his prime Miami figures -- and seems to desire one last hoorah career-wise, hence him wanting to “to get my joy back,” as he told reporters Thursday night.

The Warriors, nearing the end of superstar Steph Curry’s career, are in a similar boat.

Butler is a six-time All-Star and has averaged 18.3 points for his career, making up for his questionable 3-point shooting with sturdy defense. Though, it’s uncertain how much the Chicago native has left in the tank.

Golden State is a team to watch as the Butler dramatics unfold before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6. One way or another, it seems the big-name wing is on the move. Maybe the Warriors offering Kuminga moves the needle.

“Once Pat Riley made his offseason comments about Butler needing to keep his mouth shut if he wasn't playing in the team's playoff series, and after failing to agree to terms on a new extension, the writing appeared on the wall for this marriage to end,” Siegel concluded.

