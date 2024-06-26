Report: Warriors aggressively pursuing Wiggins, CP3 trades

The Warriors appear to be working the phones ahead of NBA free agency.

As Golden State looks to upgrade its roster while simultaneously shedding salary, general manager Mike Dunleavy might be preparing to part ways with two veteran players.

The Warriors are looking to trade both forward Andrew Wiggins and guard Chris Paul, The Ringer's Logan Murdock reported in his column on Wednesday, citing league sources.

"Golden State has pathways to facilitate major changes this summer," Murdock wrote. "It holds the 52nd pick in this year’s draft, owns its first-round picks outright from 2025 to 2029, and has several players with uncertain futures. League sources believe Andrew Wiggins, who struggled to find a consistent role last season, will be aggressively dangled in trade talks.

"The Warriors are also working hard to find a trade partner for Chris Paul, whose non-guaranteed $30 million salary for 2024-25 could be useful for matching purposes—but they have only until Friday, the last day they can waive Paul before his deal becomes fully guaranteed for next season."

The 39-year-old Paul, in his first season with the Warriors, averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game on 44.1-percent shooting from the field and 37.1 percent from 3-point range in 58 games last season, mostly leading coach Steve Kerr's second unit off the bench.

As Murdock mentions, the Warriors have until Friday to decide whether they will guarantee Paul's 2024-25 contract.

Wiggins, in 71 games (59 starts) averaged a career-low 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on 45.3-percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent from 3-point range.

Both Wiggins and Paul combined are owed approximately $56.2 million next season, and if the Warriors are able to offload those contracts, the financial flexibility created certainly would help them pursue another star player like Paul George, who they reportedly could be willing to offer a max contract this offseason.

