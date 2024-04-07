How Warriors can clinch top-10 playoff seed Sunday

With a roller-coaster 2023-24 NBA regular season coming to a close and the playoff picture becoming clearer, the Warriors can secure a postseason berth.

Golden State (42-35) currently is the Western Conference's No. 10 seed, and sits two games back of the ninth-seeded Sacramento Kings (44-33) and four ahead of the No. 11 seed Houston Rockets (38-39) for the final NBA Play-In Tournament spot.

The Warriors can punch their postseason ticket in several scenarios Sunday. Golden State would secure a top-10 seed with a win over the Utah Jazz (29-48) at Chase Center or a Rockets loss to the Dallas Mavericks (47-30). The Warriors also would be postseason-bound with a win over the Jazz and a win by the Phoenix Suns (46-31) over the New Orleans Pelicans (45-32).

Western Conference scenarios for Sunday, April 7 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xVaaj0bcQy — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 7, 2024

The Warriors, at one point, barely were hanging on to the No. 10 seed, as the then-surging Rockets sat only one game back of Golden State on March 30.

Houston since has struggled, and lost to Golden State 133-110 on Thursday at Toyota Center, giving the Warriors some extra cushion in the Western Conference standings. Now they can put the pesky Rockets away for good Sunday.

