Where Warriors, Kings now stand in Western Conference playoff picture

The Kings lost but still clinched at least a top-10 seed in the wild Western Conference playoff picture Friday, while the Warriors missed out on a chance to clinch their own top-10 spot after a hard-fought defeat.

At American Airlines Center, Golden State lost to the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks by a score of 108-106, snapping the Warriors' six-game win streak and dropping them to a 42-35 record.

The Warriors had a chance to clinch at least an NBA play-in tournament spot as the West's No. 10 seed with a win after the Houston Rockets' 119-104 loss to the Miami Heat on Friday. Instead, although Golden State remains No. 10, nothing is guaranteed for now.

Curry and Co. dropped to two games behind the Los Angeles Lakers (44-33), who didn't play Friday, for the No. 9 spot.

Later Friday evening at TD Garden, the Kings nearly came back against the Boston Celtics with a late-game rally but ended up losing 101-100 in a heartbreaker. The Kings (44-33) hold the season series tiebreaker over the Lakers for the No. 8 seed and are one game back of the New Orleans Pelicans for No. 7.



Despite its loss to the Celtics, Sacramento clinched at least a top-10 seed with the Rockets' defeat.

Here's the updated Western Conference standings after the Kings and Warriors games. Standings will be updated after Friday's slate of games conclude.

Minnesota Timberwolves: 53-23 Denver Nuggets: 53-24 Oklahoma City Thunder: 52-25 LA Clippers: 48-28 Dallas Mavericks: 47-30 Phoenix Suns: 45-31



PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT SPOTS New Orleans Pelicans: 45-32 Sacramento Kings: 44-33 Los Angeles Lakers: 44-33 Golden State Warriors: 42-35



IN CONTENTION Houston Rockets: 38-39



ELIMINATED Utah Jazz: 29-47 Memphis Grizzlies: 27-50 Portland Trail Blazers: 21-56 San Antonio Spurs: 19-58

The Warriors and Kings both are off Saturday but will resume play Sunday. Sacramento faces the Brooklyn Nets at 4:30 p.m. PT from Barclays Center, while Golden State returns home to Chase Center to play the Jazz at 5:30 p.m. PT.