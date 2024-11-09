How Draymond helped Moody's defensive growth with Warriors

Moses Moody credits Warriors teammate Draymond Green for helping him become a better defender.

In talking to Green and retired Golden State veteran Baron Davis on “The Draymond Green Show,” Moody explained how the four-time NBA champion assists on that end of the court.

“My rookie year, I would be guarding somebody and it would feel like they were hesitant -- like, they don’t want to make moves a certain way -- because they see me and they don’t want to attack here,” Moody told Green and Davis. “I realized the fact that it’s like in a movie or something, where the dude in front, I’m only looking at you, but then I got this big ol’ dude (Green) behind me and they see, and they’re acting a certain way.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Earlier in his career, Moody -- at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds -- believed that his opponents were hesitant with the ball in front of him because he was that intimidating. However, while intimidation might have been a factor, the fourth-year wing figured out that Green’s presence in the background deterred ball handlers.

That sounds about right. Green ruins offenses for a living, earning 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors, eight All-Defensive selections and has made roughly $200 million over his 13 seasons for his two-way prowess.

Green’s defensive approach has rubbed off on Moody. The young wing now is one of Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s reliable two-way options and often is assigned harder perimeter assignments.

“As I’ve been able to become a better defender, now I can take more gambles and affect the ball, because [opponents] always have that hesitancy,” Moody told Green and Davis. “Because Dray, he’s not like halfway showing, he’s standing right here like we’re double-teaming you almost, and because he can react and get back to where he’s supposed to be.

“Just having that behind you at all times, it just lets you become a different player.”

Moody alone is a good, developing defender. But playing alongside Green for his entire career thus far has made Moody’s nightly responsibilities that much easier.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast