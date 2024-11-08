Draymond, Moody hilariously tease Steph's mentorship method

Draymond Green and Moses Moody love how Steph Curry advises young Warriors players, even if they find it somewhat funny.

Moody and Green explained how Curry will give you his undivided attention at practice.

“That man gives you the most profound answer,” Green said to Moody and Baron Davis on “The Draymond Green Show.” “He walks you through every step of it. We could be at practice, [someone] goes up to him for advice. We’ve moved onto the next drill and he’s still over there in the corner just talking to them. We all be standing in the huddle looking at him, waiting for him to stop.”

“And it’s one-on-one too. He ain’t doing it in front of everybody,” Moody told Green and Davis.

“Like, he’s talking to you, nobody else has any clue what you’re talking about. It’s very quiet over there,” Green explained.

His teammates have praised Curry’s mentorship style for quite some time, as the Golden State superstar consistently seeks to elevate everyone else. Since Steve Kerr arrived as head coach in 2014, the Warriors have taken the “Strength in Numbers” mantra to heart.

While Curry and Green have powered the Golden State dynasty over the past decade, plenty of critical role players also made an impact.

As the team looks to continue its hot start to the season, Moody along with Bradin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jonathan Kuminga form a formidable young core eager to learn from Curry.

The youth movement in Golden State has been working out nicely so far this season, with a deep Warriors rotation racing out to a 7-1 record through eight games.

Part of that is due to Curry’s profound mentorship of Moody and the rest of the team.

