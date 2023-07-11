Dunleavy open to adding roster size despite no ‘glaring' need

After securing Dario Šarić in free agency over the weekend, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. isn't pressed to add more size to the roster.

But, he isn't completely ruling out the idea -- though he made it clear Golden State values fit and feel over a player's height.

"I don’t think there’s any glaring needs to address," Dunleavy told reporters at NBA Summer League on Monday in Las Vegas. "But yeah, I mean, there’s some things we can sprinkle in and improve on the margins.

"But overall, happy where we’re at."

At 6-foot-10, Šarić currently will be the tallest player on the Warriors' roster, followed by veteran center Kevon Looney and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, both listed as 6-foot-9. The team has the ability to add more size through one of its three two-way contracts, or via two of its open roster spots. Dunleavy is open to adding taller depth at center, but emphasized Golden State wouldn't be adding size just to add size.

"There’s like, five open spots, and if we fill three or four of them, yeah, I’d think we’d add some size, but we've got to be careful with the way we play, the way the league works,” Dunleavy said.

“Just bringing in somebody who’s tall -- you’ve got to have skill, you’ve got to have feel, you’ve got to know how to play. I think we’ve learned that over the last few years. We’ll always prioritize that, but the taller and longer a player is, the better.”

Šarić has played a majority of his career as a power forward but projects to fill a small-ball center role in Warriors coach Steve Kerr's offense. The big man is the latest one-year summer acquisition for Golden State to be designated for such a role, dating back to Jonas Jerebko (2018), Omari Spellman (2019), Otto Porter Jr. (2021) and JaMychal Green last season.

Like the 6-foot-8 Porter, the Warriors are hoping Šarić can make an impact off the bench and help them return to NBA Finals glory. During their 2022 run, their tallest player, Nemanja Bjelica, also was 6-foot-10.

Whether or not someone even bigger aids Golden State in its championship quest this coming season is a matter of wait and see.

