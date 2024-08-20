When Warriors ironically saw Waters' fit, potential before trade

SAN FRANCISCO – Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy, days into replacing a retired Bob Myers in his new role, made waves on the morning of the 2023 NBA Draft by sending Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards to add longtime rival and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul. The next year this past June, Dunleavy again waded into the trade market during the draft to a lesser degree.

On the morning of the second day of the inaugural two-day draft, Dunleavy acquired shooting guard Lindy Waters III from the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 52 overall pick, Golden State’s only pick in the draft, before later reacquiring the selection to take Boston College big man Quinten Post. Though Waters had only played 104 games in the NBA, the Warriors had him high on their list of lesser-known names who could make an impact in the right situation.

And his performances against the Warriors’ Santa Cruz G League affiliate might have been a major contributing factor.

“He can really shoot it,” one G League source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

The same source noted it felt like Waters made six 3-pointers every time he played Santa Cruz. In Waters’ one game last season for the OKC Blue against the Sea Dubs, that number was spot on. His showings from previous years stand out, too.

Waters on Feb. 28 of last season exploded for 34 points against Santa Cruz in a five-point overtime loss, 121-116, going 12 of 18 from the field and 6 of 10 on 3-point attempts. The 6-foot-6 undrafted sharpshooter out of Oklahoma State shot 2 of 4 in the first quarter for four points, but he missed both his shots behind the 3-point line. He again was 2 of 4 in the second quarter, both made shots being 3s to give him 12 points at halftime.

Coming out of halftime, Waters was reminiscent of the unstoppable Third Quarter Warriors, when Golden State would flip a switch and turn the lights off on the other team. Waters was unconscious.

He took four 3-pointers and made all four. He was 6 of 8 overall, made both of his free throws and scored 18 points playing all 12 minutes in the third quarter. That onslaught gave Waters 30 points in three quarters as OKC held a nine-point lead going into the final frame of the game.

Somehow, Waters shot only once in the fourth quarter and once in overtime as the Blue saw their lead evaporate in a tough loss. Waters made both shots. While the Warriors clawed their way to a comeback win, they watched Waters go 8 of 10 between the second half and overtime, connecting on all four of his 3-point attempts.

“When he has it going it looks pretty effortless,” another G League source said.

For those new to Waters’ game, take a look below at what the Warriors witnessed five months before bringing him to the Bay Area.

.@LindyWatersIII brought the 🔥 for Field Trip Day pic.twitter.com/UXvTIyLVSp — OKC BLUE (@okcblue) February 28, 2024

Video evidence from the most points Waters ever has scored in a G League or NBA game shows his ability and comfortability in making 3s off the dribble and as a catch-and-shoot threat. On that career night, Waters scored 15 fastbreak points and had an 88.0 true shooting percentage and 83.3 effective field goal percentage.

The previous season, Waters faced Santa Cruz twice in back-to-back days, scoring 11 points on Nov. 9, 2022, and then 16 the next day. Waters first finished 4 of 10 from the field and 3 of 8 as a 3-point shooter, and then improved one day later to 7 of 16 overall and made five of his 13 threes.

His third and final game playing Santa Cruz as a rookie was Waters’ breakout, totaling 26 points in his sixth game as a starter on 9-of-12 shooting, draining seven 3s in 10 tries on Jan. 22, 2022.

Shout out to Lindy Waters, III (Kiowa/Cherokee) who had a career high 26 points for the Oklahoma City Blue G-League team in a 117-113 win over Santa Cruz last night. He also had 6 rebounds and 2 steals.#NativeAthlete #Kiowa #Cherokee #NBA #GLeague pic.twitter.com/r1WGdOokNk — NDNSPORTS.COM (@ndnsports) January 23, 2022

Waters, who is on a non-guaranteed contract, appears to be done with playing in the G League. At least that’s what Dunleavy said hours after making Waters a Warrior.

“Absolutely,” Dunleavy said when asked if Waters would be in the Warriors’ rotation, or at least compete for a spot as a regular contributor. “I don’t think we would have traded for a guy using a draft pick if we didn’t think that. With his skill set and the way he plays, I think it fits how we play, so we feel like he’s a guy we can plug and play.

“Like everybody else, if he performs well and does the things that are asked of him, I think we have a good chance of finding a player who’s going to work well for us.”

Waters’ post-college career began playing semi-professional in The Basketball League. The Oklahoma native made the Blue as a tryout player and continued his rise to the NBA with the Thunder.

Many can see the G League as a detriment. For Waters, the league served its exact purpose, developing a player who clearly caught the attention of Golden State as he made every second a struggle for Santa Cruz far too often.

