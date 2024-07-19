Team USA coach Kerr blown away by LeBron's ‘incredible' traits

LeBron James and Steve Kerr have been longtime rivals, but their Team USA union could make anyone forget about their numerous NBA playoff battles.

The two have represented Team USA multiple times throughout their storied basketball careers. However, 2024 is the first year James and Kerr’s patriotic timelines have overlapped, and clearly, it is going smoothly as the program is undefeated in exhibition games.

Kerr, coach of Team USA since Dec. 2021, for the second straight year of competition, has James in his repertoire for the first time. And the 58-year-old former player loves watching the “King” do his thing up close while they’re on the same side with the same goal.

“Pretty amazing,” Kerr told reporters about James Friday at Team USA practice. “I’m just blown away by his effort, concentration and focus in every single drill. He talks. Even in a shoot-around [or] walk-through, his voice [is] behind the play yelling out what’s happening, yelling out the scheme.”

As the Warriors’ coach since the 2014-15 season, Kerr has faced James four consecutive seasons from 2015 to 2018, with Golden State victorious in three of the pivotal matchups.

Regardless of their matchup records, though, James always has shone individually against Kerr. Between winning the 2016 NBA Finals after being down 3-1 in the series , or dropping 50 points on the Warriors virtually with no help, James has brought his A-game every time he has faced his current summer coach.

Kerr has seen James captain his many ships first-hand on enemy lines. But during their unified chase for a Gold Medal ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kerr simply is in awe of the 39-year-old’s charisma and stardom.

“His leadership by example -- the guy is incredible,” Kerr added. “I’ve known that forever, but to see it up close is pretty special.”

Kerr and James -- as a player -- might have a few more postseason battles in the works before their respective timelines reach immortal parallelism.

But for now, the two -- especially Kerr -- are having a blast dominating for the nation. Surely, Warriors and fellow Team USA superstar Steph Curry loves playing during these conditions, too.

