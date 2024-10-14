Markkanen flattered by Warriors' strong offseason trade interest

There were many twists and turns throughout the Warriors' offseason, but one of the main storylines involved a player on a different roster.

Golden State made a strong push to acquire All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen in an offseason trade with the Utah Jazz before the Finnish sharpshooter signed a five-year, $238 million contract extension with the team on Aug. 7, ensuring he cannot be traded at any point during the 2024-25 NBA season.

In an exclusive interview with NBA insider Marc Stein, Markkanen discussed the offseason trade rumors and why he took other teams' interest in acquiring him as a sign of respect.

"I think [it means] you've done things right -- that teams want you," Markkanen told Stein. " ... I was able to kind of zone it out and really wait for my agent for what's real."

"I went through it once already during my restricted free agency [summer], going from Chicago to Cleveland, so this was easier for sure. Contract-wise we couldn't do anything before August. I knew that, if something happens with [trade interest], my agent will let me know. So I was able to kind of be home with my family and work out and it was easier."

After months of speculation and reported trade packages, Markkanen stayed put and will remain with Utah at least for one more season.

"Obviously I wasn't a free agent, but it was more I had the ability to do the contract and kind of had the choice," Markkanen added. "I don't have to do it, but that was something I wanted to get done to stay with the team."

While some NBA insiders, like Stein, believe the Warriors are "well-positioned" to make a big trade before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, Markkanen will not be one of the star players they pursue.

