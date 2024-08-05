NBA exec believes Warriors could pivot from Markkanen to Valančiūnas

The Warriors could pivot their interest toward another big man if their dream deal for the Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen doesn’t come to fruition.

And because of how slowly things are moving, Golden State might not have a choice.

One anonymous NBA executive, in talking to Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney Friday, believes the Warriors can pursue Washington Wizards center Jonas Valančiūnas if Markkanen is unattainable.

“The Knicks, we’ll see how their center spot develops. The Warriors [will be interested], if the Markkanen thing does not work out,” the executive told Deveney.

“The Lakers have been most frequently connected with Valančiūnas, but L.A. has also been reluctant to give up either of its tradeable draft picks,” Deveney wrote. “If and when Valančiūnas hits the market, there figures to be ample competition.”

Over his last campaign, Valančiūnas averaged 12.2 points on 55.9-percent shooting, with 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 23.5 minutes per game.

One factor that might entice Golden State, is the 13-year veteran starting all 82 games during the 2023-24 NBA season and 79 in the season prior.

Valančiūnas signed a three-year, $30 million contract with Washington this offseason. Many, including Deveny and the executive, believe the Wizards and the big man reached the deal expecting a trade with a contender to occur before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

Of course, the Warriors would have to give to receive. Similarly to the failed pursuit of Paul George and the current one for Markkanen, Golden State would be asked to give up a young piece to land either big man.

“Because of his decidedly team-friendly contract, Valančiūnas can be had at a reasonable price for the Warriors,” Deveney highlighted. “A package of [Kevon] Looney and Moses Moody could get a deal done, though it is likely the Wizards would want a draft pick as well.

“Moody is only 22, though, and given his two-way potential, would be among the best players the Wizards would be offered for Valančiūnas. The Warriors could include a second-rounder or a protected first-rounder if they felt they needed to beat all offers.

The Warriors have options, but time is running out.

Markkanen can sign a four-year, $232 million contract extension with the Jazz at any time, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks and Tim MacMahon, and if the big man does so after Aug. 6, he will become ineligible to be traded until after the 2024-25 season.

Markkanen reportedly is likely to sign after Aug. 6, too, priming the Warriors to potentially pursue Valančiūnas.

