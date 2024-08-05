Report: Markkanen intends to delay signing Jazz contract extension

It doesn't appear likely that Lauri Markkanen will play for the Warriors this season.

After weeks of trade rumors surrounding Golden State and the star forward, there could be some finality to the offseason saga this week.

Markkanen does not intend to sign a contract extension with the Utah Jazz before the August 6 deadline, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Monday, citing league sources. This means that if Markkanen inks a new deal with Utah after Tuesday's deadline, he cannot be traded to the Warriors or any NBA team this season.

"But if Markkanen waits to sign his new deal until Wednesday or later, Markkanen won’t be eligible to be traded during this upcoming 2024-25 season," Fischer wrote. "He wouldn’t be eligible to be traded for six months after his new agreement, in accordance with the collective bargaining, which would fall one day after the Feb. 6 trade deadline ...

"All indications, though, are that Markkanen intends to delay his signature for that exact purpose, league sources told Yahoo Sports."

Of course, there is no guarantee that Markkanen will sign an extension with Utah after the August 6 deadline, and if he doesn't, he still can be traded at any point before next season's Feb. 6 trade deadline.

However, that appears increasingly unlikely as Markkanen has expressed his desire to remain with Utah and the team has expressed its desire to build around him.

“We love to be here,” Markkanen told reporters in his April exit interview. “I’ve said it multiple times and my family likes to be here.”

The Warriors also reportedly still are unwilling to include second-year guard Brandin Podziemski, whom Utah is believed to covet, in any trade for Markkanen. So even if there still is a chance Markkanen could be traded after August 6, it doesn't appear Golden State is willing to meet Utah's asking price.

