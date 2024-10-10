Anderson would embrace small-ball center role with Warriors

Kyle Anderson is ready to take on whatever role the Warriors ask of him this season.

The 31-year-old two-way forward signed a three-year, $27 million contract with Golden State this offseason and figures to play a big role in Coach Steve Kerr's rotations throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.

In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke at Warriors Media Day, Anderson shared that while his new coaching staff has not discussed one specific role with him yet, he knows what the team expects from him.

"I haven't spoken much to them about that. I'm sure I will over these next few days but I think at this point in my career they know what I bring to the table," Anderson told Burke. "Just a guy that can start an offense, defend many positions, things like that. I think they know what I bring to the table.

In 10 NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves, Anderson primarily has bounced back and forth between the small and power forward positions as well as playing the occasional small-ball center role.

He believes the league's shift toward positionless basketball has benefited him as an established versatile player who once was considered a "tweener."

"I think it's worked in my favor tremendously, just being able to have guys like myself play the four spot," Anderson explained. "It's kind of created a position for guys like Draymond [Green], myself who maybe are undersized 4s or too big to play on the wing so I think the game has transcended in my favor for sure."

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney will be the Warriors' primary centers this season, but Anderson is ready to embrace the physicality of the role when the Warriors do need him to play the 5 from time to time.

"I love it, I mean I think I can do a decent job at guarding centers in the league and I think it's an advantage for us on offense, having to set screens and play in the pocket, being able to grab a rebound and start the break on offense," Anderson said. "I love it."

However, Anderson believes the NBA is starting to swing back toward its emphasis on size, something the Warriors have not had much of in recent years.

"I think a little bit. I think you need to have a little size to win in today's game," Anderson explained. "Boston was able to do it and Golden State in 2022 but I think here and there [Nikola] Jokić, [Joel] Embiid, those guys are showing glimpses that big guys can get it done too."

It remains to be seen exactly how the Warriors will use Anderson this season, but the veteran will be ready for whatever the team asks of him.

