Why Sharpe proclaims Warriors didn't wrong Klay in free agency

It is the end of an era for the Warriors dynasty, as Klay Thompson is leaving the Bay to join the Dallas Mavericks in a new chapter of his well-decorated NBA career.

Thompson is signing with Dallas on a three-year, $50 million contract with a player option, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources. Golden State reportedly offered Thompson a two-year deal before the 2023-24 season and then again in the offseason before free agency began.

But the offer seemingly wasn't what Thompson was looking for, and as disappointing as it might be to watch a franchise icon walk away, ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe doesn't fault the Warriors for the outcome.

"If you go back and look at it: Jordan Poole had a career year when his contract was up. They paid him. Draymond [Green] played well. They paid him. This is statistically Klay's worst year and it happened to be in a contract year," Sharpe said Monday on "First Take." "They didn't wrong him. Think about what Klay has meant. I already paid you for what you meant. Remember I gave you that four-year, $140 million [contract] and two of those years you missed with a ruptured Achilles and an ACL? I paid you for that. I offered you two years, $48 million at the beginning of the season. You said no. You bet on yourself.

"... They don't owe Klay. They paid Klay for that. I'm giving you what I believe you can do moving forward. I've already paid you for what you've done in the past. They haven't wronged him. They paid him a ton of money."

Thompson signed a five-year, $189 million contract with Golden State after he sustained a torn ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals.

He missed the entire 2019-20 season to rehab before tearing his Achilles and subsequently missing the 2020-21 season.

After consecutive serious leg injuries, Thompson eventually returned to the court with the Warriors but, understandably, was never the same dominant two-way star he once was.

And he is coming off one of the worst showings of his 13-year NBA career, averaging 17.9 points on 43.2-percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range, with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.7 minutes.

That is not to take away from what he has done for and meant to the franchise. A four-time NBA champion and five-time NBA All-Star, Thompson, alongside his longtime teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green, had a historic run together in Golden State.

But in the end, Thompson chose to move on and get a fresh start in Dallas. And Sharpe believes there should be no bad blood between both parties.

