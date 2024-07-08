Klay's No. 11 Warriors jersey receives massive price cut at team store

Trending
Now that the dust has settled on the Klay Thompson sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors are doing some serious housecleaning.

As reported by Danny Emerman and Dave McMenamin at the start of the California Classic at Chase Center, Golden State is selling its remaining inventory of Thompson jerseys for 50 percent off.  

After contract extension talks stalled, Thompson joined Dallas in a six-team sign-and-trade deal, bringing an end to his storied 13-year career in the Bay Area. Both sides posted emotional tributes, with both Thompson and Golden State expressing their heartfelt gratitude for each other.

With the iconic Splash Brother now gone, the Warriors are unloading his iconic No. 11 jersey as the franchise heads into the 2024-2025 NBA season with a new-look roster. Recent acquisitions Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton will look to fill the void left by Thompson’s departure.

Warriors fans still can grab some No. 11 jerseys while supplies last, a keepsake of the era where Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green formed one of the NBA’s all-time great trios, winning four NBA titles in the span of eight seasons.

