Klay reflects on ‘uncertainty' of final Warriors game vs. Kings

Klay Thompson's final game in a Warriors uniform probably wasn't how he wanted to go out.

In an NBA Play-In Tournament game against the Sacramento Kings, one of the greatest shooters of all time went scoreless, missing all 10 attempts from the field and six from behind the arc. The Warriors lost by 24 points, ending their 2023-24 NBA season.

During his introductory press conference Tuesday with the Dallas Mavericks, Thompson had the chance to reflect on his emotions during that loss, which would prove to be the end of an era for Golden State.

"Just a lot of uncertainty," Thompson began. "Our season ended, my contract was coming up, so I just remember [thinking], 'I'm going to soak this all in.' "

"You never know when a good thing comes to an end." - Klay Thompson#OneForDallas | @dallasmavs on @BallySports 📺 pic.twitter.com/4s4XeVr90T — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) July 9, 2024

Thompson acknowledged the loss still stings, but he made sure to savor the moment, knowing that his future was in doubt.

"There's nothing guaranteed in pro sports, whether I get a contract extension or I'm somewhere else," Thompson elaborated. "While I was still in that Warriors uniform, I'm looking up and I'm seeing Warriors fans littered throughout the arena. I was still very grateful in that moment, and I just wanted to take it all in, because you never know when a good thing comes to an end."

Andy Bernard of "The Office" once said, "I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them."

It appears Thompson was able to recognize that he was in those good old days, even in their final moments. Let's just hope his seasons in Dallas are better than the final seasons of "The Office" without Michael Scott.

