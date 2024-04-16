Klay goes scoreless for first time since rookie year in loss to Kings

In what could have been Klay Thompson's final game in a Warriors uniform, the Splash Brother didn't live up to his beloved nickname during Golden State's 118-94 play-in loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center.

Thompson, who is set to hit free agency now that Golden State's season has come to an end, finished the NBA Play-In Tournament loss with no points on 0-of-10 shooting from the field and 0 of 6 from 3-point range.

It's the first time Thompson has finished a game scoreless since his rookie Warriors campaign in 2011-12, per StatMuse.

In his first season with the Warriors, Thompson went scoreless three times, playing 11 minutes in each of those contests and going 0-for-2, 0-for-1 and 0-for-2, per StatHead.

While he did finish the Warriors' 104-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 14 shooting 0 of 1 from the field, it wasn't a full game as Thompson was ejected just two minutes into regulation after his dust-up with Jaden McDaniels.

Thompson's five-year contract he signed with Golden State in 2019 was in its final year this season, and the Warriors so far have failed to reach a contract extension agreement with the 34-year-old shooting guard.

After the Warriors' season-ending loss to the Kings on Tuesday, Thompson took time to soak everything in with his future uncertain.

Klay Thompson goes 0-of-10 shooting in Sacramento elimination game and exits to an unknown Warriors future. Here he is walking off the court. Largest GSW offseason question is whether he will wear this jersey again. pic.twitter.com/UEhaufsc0W — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 17, 2024

It remains to be seen if Thompson's poor shooting night will be his last performance for the Warriors. But after the game, coach Steve Kerr had a simple message for reporters.

Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson's future: "We need Klay back." — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 17, 2024

Now, the offseason awaits. And Thompson, along with Dub Nation, certainly will get some answers.

