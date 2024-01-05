Klay eager for Draymond's Warriors return after loss to Nuggets

Would Draymond Green's presence on the court have prevented another heartbreaking Warriors loss Thursday night? Klay Thompson believes so.

Golden State suffered an excruciating 130-127 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center after two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić banked in a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired in the fourth quarter.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson was asked after the game during which fourth-quarter moments he believed Green's impact would have been felt the most.

Klay is so excited to get Draymond back, he smirked when talking about his looming return 💙 pic.twitter.com/16QDo6JQrC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 5, 2024

"Oh, everywhere," Thompson said. "It's Draymond Green -- he does everything. We're all just so excited for when he comes back. It doesn't even have to be stated what he means to this team."

The Warriors led by 18 points with 6:51 remaining in the game before the Nuggets stormed back to hand Golden State another heartbreaking defeat. And while there's no guarantee the Warriors would have held on to win with Green on the court, it's hard to envision them blowing such a large lead so late in the game with their defensive stalwart and offensive facilitator by Thompson and Steph Curry's side.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Green is expected to return to the Warriors' facility "in the coming days" to ramp up with the intention of resuming play shortly after his indefinite suspension is lifted. So, the wait for Green's return might not be long.

