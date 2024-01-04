Report: Draymond to return to Warriors facility amid suspension

Draymond Green is inching closer toward a return.

The Warriors forward is expected to return to the team facility in the coming days and will start ramping up to resume play again, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday morning, citing sources.

Golden State’s Draymond Green — on an indefinite league suspension since Dec. 13 — is expected to return to the Warriors’ facility in the coming days to start ramping up to resume play again, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 4, 2024

Green will miss his 11th game Thursday night when Golden State hosts the reigning champion Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. The 33-year-old was suspended after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face during the Warriors' 119-116 loss on Dec. 12 at Footprint Center.

Wojnarowski added that there still are "ongoing" conversations about when Green will return from the suspension, but his first game back is "getting closer."

Last week, Wojnarowski reported, citing sources, that Green has been participating in virtual meetings, which include the Warriors, NBA and union officials, to "chart his progress" toward fully rejoining the team. He also reported, citing sources, that there is a "general belief" that Green's suspension will cover a range of 11 to 13 games -- barring any setbacks.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported last month, citing league sources, that Green was expected to receive counseling and work with the Warriors and the NBA during his suspension and was "prepared to undergo the process required" to return to play with the Warriors, Charania said.

One day after the Nurkić incident, the NBA announced it indefinitely suspended the four-time champion with hopes of Green getting himself right before being able to return to the hardwood.

Before the suspension, Green was averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 15 games this season. The Warriors have gone 6-4 in Green's absence.

