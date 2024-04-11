Klay, Draymond out for Warriors' pivotal game vs. Blazers

The Warriors’ quest to climb up the Western Conference standings in the final week of the NBA regular season has taken a tough hit. Both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

Green was listed as questionable with a right knee contusion on Wednesday’s initial injury report. He was joined by Thompson (right knee tendinitis) Thursday morning before the two were downgraded on the 1:30 p.m. PT injury report. The veteran stars played major roles in the Warriors’ crucial win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

The two scored 42 points between them on 15-of-23 shooting and 10 of 17 from 3-point range. Thompson led the Warriors with 27 shots and drained five 3-pointers. Green cosplayed as a Splash Cousin, scoring 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting on threes. He made five straight in the first half and now is shooting 39.5 percent as a 3-point threat again.

Green also added 10 assists for his ninth double-double this season, as well as six rebounds.

Thompson has been the Warriors’ leading scorer in each of their last two games, averaging 29.5 points on 56.4-percent shooting and 47.8 percent behind the 3-point line.

Rookie Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody should see an increased role in Thompson’s absence. Chris Paul likely will initiate the Warriors’ offense even more without Green. Paul, 11 points, nine assists and six rebounds, was a game-high plus-21 Tuesday night.

Warriors big man Dario Saric (right knee; lateral joint pain) has been upgraded to probable after missing the 11 games. But Gary Payton II was added to the injury report Thursday afternoon as questionable with left calf tightness.

Golden State enters Thursday as the No. 10 seed in the West, a half-game behind the Lakers. The No. 8-seeded Kings, one game ahead of the Warriors, play the No. 6-seeded New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night at Golden 1 Center.

