Klay's move to Mavs elicits mixed social media response

It is an emotional day in the Bay Area, as Klay Thompson reportedly is set to leave the Warriors to join the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing sources.
As expected, many Warriors fans took to social media to share their feelings on Thompson's departure. Reactions ranged from gratitude for helping lead Golden State to four NBA titles to disappointment in his decision to team up with a Western Conference rival.
Other fans and notable NBA personalities expressed excitement at the prospect of Thompson uniting with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving in Dallas. Here's what social media had to say:
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.