Klay's move to Mavs elicits mixed social media response

It is an emotional day in the Bay Area, as Klay Thompson reportedly is set to leave the Warriors to join the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing sources.

As expected, many Warriors fans took to social media to share their feelings on Thompson's departure. Reactions ranged from gratitude for helping lead Golden State to four NBA titles to disappointment in his decision to team up with a Western Conference rival.

Other fans and notable NBA personalities expressed excitement at the prospect of Thompson uniting with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving in Dallas. Here's what social media had to say:

Steph and Klay Thompson in 2040 pic.twitter.com/TmLN3OhKWC — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 1, 2024

The Warriors Big 3 breaks up 😢 pic.twitter.com/168fRe9wzf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2024

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are officially no longer teammates 😔 pic.twitter.com/sz4MLt6cr8 — Guru (@DrGuru_) July 1, 2024

Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks YESSIR! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 1, 2024

Klay threw a curve ball with that one … I thought it was lakers or spurs for sure — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) July 1, 2024

Warriors v. Mavs Xmas game would be 🍿🍿🍿!! — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) July 1, 2024

What a ride they had. Steph, Klay, Draymond never thought it would end. They changed the game. — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 1, 2024

RIP Splash Bros 😢 pic.twitter.com/xuqq7cM4Xj — nba paint (@nba_paint) July 1, 2024

Bay-to-Dallas moves I hate:

3. Will Clark to Rangers

2. Charles Haley to Cowboys

1. Klay to Mavericks — Brian Murphy (@knbrmurph) July 1, 2024

Thank you for everything Klay Thompson 🙏🏼 #WarriorForever — P-Lo (@p_lo) July 1, 2024

I’ll never forget Klay running back on defense minutes after tearing his ACL. Heart of a champion.



pic.twitter.com/hYYaI21vFc — 30🅿️roblemz (@30problemz) July 1, 2024

