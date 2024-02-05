KD hilariously backtracks Steph vs. Sabrina 3-point contest prediction

As Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu are set to face off in an epic 3-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend this month, the basketball world is weighing in on who will take the ultimate 3-point crown.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant shared his prediction on the shootout, putting his money on his former Warriors teammate -- initially.

"I'm going Steph," Durant told reporters. "Sorry Sabrina, you can shoot, but not against the greatest."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Curry later was informed that Durant made a prediction, and the Warriors superstar was asked who he believed Durant chose.

"Knowing him, he's an instigator," Curry told Leigh Ellis, who shared a video of the conversation on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I'm sure he picked her."

To Curry's surprise, Ellis told him that Durant actually picked him to win the contest.

While Durant initially never doubted Curry and his elite 3-point shooting ability, Curry seemingly had some doubts about Durant's prediction. Durant came across Ellis' video on X and jokingly was so offended by Curry's comments that he took his prediction back and now is rooting for Ionescu to win it all.

I can’t believe u would call me an instigator, Stephen. I’m taking Sabrina — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 5, 2024

Curry, in his 15th NBA season with the Warriors, accepted the challenge from Ionescu, who is in her fourth WNBA season with the New York Liberty, after she set the all-time record for NBA or WNBA with a score of 37 points in the final round of last year's 3-point contest.

The “Stephen vs. Sabrina” shootout will follow the 3-Point Contest rules, but Curry will shoot NBA balls from the NBA 3-point line (23 feet, 9 inches) while Ionescu will launch WNBA balls from the WNBA arc (20 feet, 6 inches).

Curry’s Eat.Learn.Play nonprofit and Ionescu’s SI20 Foundation will be receiving a donation from the NBA and WNBA. For each shot made by the two stars, additional donations from State Farm to the NBA Foundation will be made to support economic empowerment in the Black community. A regular 3-pointer will ring in $1,000, the money ball is valued at $2,000 and the “STARRY Range Ball” will be worth $3,000.

The competition is set to begin after the 3-Point Contest and before the Slam Dunk. All-Star Saturday Night will begin at 5 p.m. PT.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast