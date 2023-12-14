KD hopes Draymond ‘gets the help he needs' amid suspension

Kevin Durant is worried about Draymond Green following his former Warriors teammate's latest indefinite suspension.

The Phoenix Suns superstar, who didn't play in Tuesday's game due to a left ankle sprain, weighed in on the incident involving Green and Suns center Jusuf Nurkić.

"Yeah, that was insane to see," Durant said Wednesday. "Glad Nurk is all right. Never seen that before on the basketball court in an NBA game.

"I hope Draymond gets the help that he needs. There's been incident after incident. I know Draymond, and … he hasn't been that way when I was around him and coming into the league. So, hopefully he gets the help he needs, and get back on the court and put all this stuff behind him."

Green was ejected in the third quarter of Golden State's 119-116 loss to Phoenix at Footprint Center after officials assessed him with a Flagrant 2 foul for swinging at Nurkić and striking him across the face during an inbounds play.

It was the third time this season Green was ejected from a game.

In speaking to reporters after the game, Nurkić was asked about the incident and shared a similar sentiment as Durant.

"What's going on with him? I don't know," Nurkić said. "That brother needs help. I'm glad he didn't try and choke me. But at the same time, it had nothing to do with basketball. I'm just out there trying to play basketball and they're out there swinging.

"I think we saw that often. I hope whatever he got in his life, it gets better."

Green is no stranger to extracurricular on-court altercations, but there has been a concerning uptick in them in a short amount of time this season.

Of Golden State's 23 games, Green has played in 15 of them, been ejected from three, suspended from five and missed two because of injury and one for personal reasons.

Prior to the Nurkic incident, Green was ejected from the Warriors' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 14 for putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold after Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels got into a heated scuffle. The heated exchange resulted in a five-game suspension for Green.

Green did say he apologized to Nurkić and was remorseful for his actions after Tuesday's loss. But as one of the most important Warriors leaders, words can only mean so much.

