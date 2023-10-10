Jonathan Kuminga avoids injury scare after jamming finger on backboard

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors on Monday avoided an injury scare to one of their brightest young players. Jonathan Kuminga was seen at practice Tuesday with heavy tape around his right thumb and wrist and was not using his right shooting hand during a 3-on-3 session after practice that included players and coaches.

However, Warriors coach Steve Kerr says the sight was nothing to worry about. Kuminga jammed his thumb on the backboard, either going for a rebound or attempting to block a shot from Kerr’s memory, and missed the contact portion of Tuesday’s practice.

“He said he didn’t feel anything when it happened because of the adrenaline,” Kerr said Tuesday. “It got sore overnight. It’s not serious, he’ll be fine.”

Kuminga is expected to take a major leap in his third pro season, and gave a glimpse of that belief in Saturday night’s preseason opener. The recently-turned 21-year-old forward scored a game-high 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting, and added four assists. He went 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 4 of 5 at the free-throw line.

Rebounding continues to be a heavy emphasis on Kuminga’s development and it carried over to the court. Kuminga led both teams with eight rebounds, all coming on defense.

Veteran point guard Chris Paul also sat out the contact portion of Tuesday’s practice as a precautionary rest day. He played 13 minutes Saturday and finished his Warriors debut with six points, five assists and four rebounds. Kerr said Paul went through a “great workout” Tuesday before sitting out the rest of the day.

The Warriors had two straight high-intensity days of practice and scrimmages. Wednesday will be a light day and Kerr doesn’t expect any limitations for Kuminga or Paul.

Both are expected to play in the Warriors’ second preseason game Friday night against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

