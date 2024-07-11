Warriors' 2024-25 home preseason schedule features rare matchup

The Warriors will host three NBA preseason games this October at Chase Center, and the slate features a rare matchup.

In addition to games against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 11 and the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 18 -- two Pacific Division rivals who they usually play -- the Warriors will welcome the Detroit Pistons to San Francisco on Oct. 13.

The Warriors-Pistons game will make the first time since 1980 that Detroit has played a preseason game in the Bay Area.

And the Pistons will be the first Eastern Conference team the Warriors have hosted in a true preseason game since the then-New Jersey Nets in 1995.

The Oct. 11 game against the Kings will open the Warriors' preseason slate.

The Warriors also will play road preseason games, which will be announced at a later date.

Warriors' 2024-25 home preseason games

Friday, Oct. 11 vs. Sacramento Kings -- Chase Center -- 7 p.m. PT

Sunday, Oct. 13 vs. Detroit Pistons -- Chase Center -- 5:30 p.m. PT

Friday, Oct. 18 vs. Los Angeles Lakers -- Chase Center -- 7 p.m. PT

