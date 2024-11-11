Draymond earns tech for ‘unsportsmanlike flail' in Warriors-Thunder

Draymond Green came close to replicating an incident from last season that resulted in a lengthy suspension.

Midway through the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 127-116 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night at Paycom Center, Green and Lu Dort got tangled up and Golden State's forward swung his arm, almost connecting with Dort's head.

The referees reviewed the play and ultimately assessed a technical foul to Green for an "unsportsmanlike flail."

Draymond received a technical foul on this play pic.twitter.com/ck801hBs6i — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 11, 2024

Last season, Green made a similar motion and hit Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkić in the head, resulting in the NBA suspending the four-time champion indefinitely.

The punishment lasted 12 games, with Green missing a few more contests as he ramped up into game condition.

Green finished the win with eight points, 11 assists and four rebounds in 31 minutes of action Sunday.

It's unclear if Green's latest action will lead to discipline from the NBA, but his history might cause the league to at least talk about it.

