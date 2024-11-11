What we learned as Steph's 36 points power Warriors past Thunder

BOX SCORE

The Warriors escaped an inexcusable meltdown on Sunday in Oklahoma City, outlasting the Thunder 127-116 at Paycom Center to put a stamp on a very successful 4-1 five-game road trip.

After yet another slow start, the Warriors turned up the intensity and outscored the Thunder by 35 points, 81-46, between the second and third quarter. The Warriors’ 42 points in the third quarter were their most in any quarter this season. The Thunder then responded by starting the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run and kept their foot on the gas, outscoring the Warriors 37-20 in the fourth quarter.

Steph Curry’s dagger 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining was the biggest shot of the night, prompting his signature "night night" celebration.

Golden State as a team held a 30-point advantage from deep, making 10 more threes than Oklahoma City. Led by Curry’s seven 3-pointers, the Warriors went 21 of 43 beyond the arc, and the Thunder were 11 of 33.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors’ win over the Thunder before they welcome Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at Chase Center.

Melton Gets The Nod

For the seventh consecutive game, Steve Kerr trotted out a different starting lineup. Sunday marked veteran guard De’Anthony Melton’s welcome to the first five after looking like he might be part of the equation in the preseason. And he made an immediate impact, feeding Trayce Jackson-Davis with a bounce pass to set up an easy layup for the Warriors’ first two points of the night.

In the second quarter, Melton began to find his shot, showing the kind of two-way impact he can have. Melton stuffed the box score going into halftime with 12 points while going 4 of 6 from 3-point range, along with four rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Kerr made a change to his starting lineup to begin the second half, replacing Jackson-Davis with Gary Payton II. Melton, who recently missed five consecutive games to a back injury, played 26 minutes overall. He finished as a plus-8 with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Though the starters didn’t play great together, Melton certainly impressed in a handful of ways.

An Aggressive Kuminga

With the 7-foot Chet Holmgren leaving early to injury, the Thunder were forced to play a smaller group that didn’t feature anybody above 6-foot-5 near the end of the first quarter. It would have been the perfect time for the Warriors to take advantage and attack the basket. Instead, Jonathan Kuminga settled and missed a 3-pointer.

That was the first of three straight missed threes by the Warriors against a smaller-than-usual Thunder lineup. But then, Kuminga went right at the Thunder defense and caused a 3-point play before missing his free-throw attempt.

Kuminga’s quick adjustment carried into the second quarter, too. Down 33-26 after the first quarter, the Warriors exploded in the second quarter, and Kuminga’s aggressiveness was the main reason why. He scored 12 of the Warriors’ 39 second-quarter points, utilizing his athleticism and hitting open shots from beyond the arc when the Thunder sagged.

At halftime, Kuminga had 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting as the Warriors held a seven-point lead.

Every point mattered for the Warriors in OKC, and Kuminga’s 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting off the bench were instrumental to staving off the Thunder.

Steph Outshines SGA

A battle of two of the best Western Conference teams called for a superstar showdown between two players 10 years apart. Sure, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already is turning into one of the faces of the league. But, The Association still belongs to Curry in Year 16.

Curry came into Sunday with years of ownage on the Thunder, averaging 26.7 points against them for his career on 49.5/45.7/91.9 shooting splits. Efficient dominance continued before a happy flight home for Curry, especially in the third quarter.

Before the fourth quarter even began, Curry already was up to a season high in points (28) and 3-pointers made (five). Years of chemistry between him and Draymond Green were perfectly displayed early in the third, too.

Curry scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the third quarter and made two of his four 3-point attempts. It looked like Curry would be able to rest the entire fourth quarter, but he had to come back in at the 8:34 mark with the Thunder rolling. He then immediately hit Melton for a 3-pointer from the right wing, and time and time again came through in the clutch.

In 36 minutes, Curry scored 36 points on 13-of-23 shooting as he also went 7 of 13 on threes. Curry also had five rebounds and seven assists. Only three of his points were from free throws.

Meanwhile, 12 of Gilgeous-Alexander’s 24 points came from the charity stripe. He was a minus-11 as the two-time First Team All-NBA star only made six of his 17 shots and missed both of his 3-point attempts.

