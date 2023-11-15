Jay Williams believes Draymond deserves 10-game suspension for headlock

NBA fans worldwide wasted no time weighing in on Tuesday's night heated scuffle between the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. But now, the question remains on whether any further discipline for the four players involved will be announced.

While fans wait for the official word from the league, NBA pundits are weighing in on whether Warriors veteran Draymond Green should be suspended after holding Rudy Gobert in a headlock for several seconds after Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels got into a scuffle that left Thompson's jersey torn.

On Wednesday's episode of "First Take," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams disagreed on the length of Green's potential punishment.

"Look, Draymond Green has been [ejected] two out of the last three games," Williams began. "He got [ejected] against Cleveland, that's up for debate. Obviously, his reputation precedes him. Rudy Gobert, and I get the history, these guys were chirping last game, Anthony Edwards, Draymond Green going back and forth at each other. Intensity was high around this.

"But this choke-out was worse than Melvin choking out Jody in 'Baby Boy.' That's what it was! It was worse. It was held for longer. It's the fact that if you do it to get him away from it, fine. But you can't choke him out, grab him and then drag him out all the way back. To me, that's a minimum 10-game suspension."

Smith was shocked by Williams suggesting a 10-game suspension.

"What?" Smith responded. "Draymond Green should be suspended 10 games? That is blasphemous. That's ridiculous.

" ... Ten games? I thought a two-game suspension would suffice. It's a scuffle in a whole bit, and you just grabbed him. You didn't punch him in the face or anything like that. No, it's not a 10-game suspension."

While Williams said that he loves Green and "would love" for a teammate to fight for him in that regard, he added that this isn't Green's first physical incident on the court, and the league will take that into consideration while discussing a possible punishment.

In the first round of the playoffs last season, Green was suspended for Game 3 of Golden State's matchup with the Sacramento Kings after stomping on Domantas Sabonis' chest.

Four days ago, he was removed from the Cleveland Cavaliers-Warriors game after getting into it with Donovan Mitchell and receiving his second technical foul.

The league reportedly is investigating the incident, and any potential further punishment is expected to be announced by Thursday night before Golden State hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder.

