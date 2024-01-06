How Draymond's return could impact Kuminga, Warriors rotations

Now that Draymond Green officially has been reinstated by the NBA from his indefinite suspension, the next hurdle facing Warriors coach Steve Kerr is how to fit the four-time All-Star back into the team’s plans.

Kerr has already been juggling his rotations and splitting minutes with players, an issue that becomes more significant with Green back in the fold.

Don’t expect Green to start right away when he does come back, which reportedly won't be for at least one year while he ramps up to game condition. The Warriors will almost certainly ease him into the rotation, but it shouldn’t take too long for Green to get back up to full speed.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Make no mistake, however. The Warriors aren’t just adding any ordinary player to their roster. Not even close.

Green has filled a huge and pivotal role in Golden State’s success over the past decade. Along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Green was part of the Big 3 that was the foundation of four NBA championship teams.

Curry and Thompson have garnered the most credit, for obvious reasons, but there’s no denying how big a part Green was in all of that.

But Green is coming back to a much different Warriors team now. Golden State has scuffled most of the 2023-24 NBA season and sits in 10th place in the West, half a game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kerr has been shuffling his lineup most of the season, looking for some sort of stability but he has yet to find anything that works consistently. Having Green back should help significantly, although there will be ripple effects.

The one player who will probably be affected the most is Jonathan Kuminga. The 21-year-old has has been playing the best basketball of his three-year NBA career while carrying the bulk of the load at power forward during Green’s absence.

After Kuminga was left on the bench for the entire fourth quarter of Thursday’s stunning last-second loss to the Denver Nuggets, The Athletic reported that those close to Kuminga said he had lost confidence in Kerr being able to fully develop him and that he didn't have faith in the longtime Warriors coach.

However, Kuminga and Kerr later held a clear-the-air meeting during which the 21-year-old said the topic of playing time never came up.

A few days ago, Kerr declined to say how Green’s imminent return might affect other players’ playing time and said he would deal with it when the time arose.

Now that that time is here, it will be one of the team’s main storylines moving forward. That and the ongoing hope that Green, who enrolled in a counseling program to satisfy an NBA mandate that was part of his suspension, can avoid further problems.

Just Green’s presence on the court should make an impact for Golden State.

Kerr recently commented that the Warriors have been lacking a certain grit this season.

“We haven’t found that grit every good team needs, when you pull together and just play for the group,” Kerr told reporters Saturday after the Warriors were handily defeated 132-122 by the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. “We’re not there yet, and that’s a problem.”

One has to believe that won’t be an issue with Green, who is as demanding of his teammates as he is of himself.

There’s also something to be said for having a player with Green’s demeanor back with the team. Clearly his emotions have led to plenty of issues, but he possesses an extreme passion and has no problem holding others accountable

Obviously the Warriors will have a different look once Green is back in uniform.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast