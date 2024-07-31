Draymond torches young NBA players for starting podcasts too early

Like being an NBA champion, Draymond Green takes great pride in hosting an award-winning podcast.

"The Draymond Green Show" launched in May 2022 and immediately took off, as the Warriors veteran forward shares his unique basketball-loving mind with the world and occasionally features exclusive interviews with some of the greatest NBA stars.

But just like being a great basketball player, being a great podcaster takes time -- and you have to earn it, Green believes.

“When I see guys doing it now, I have two thoughts,” Green explained on a recent "Club 520 Podcast." “A, I like that you’re doing that, I think that’s super dope that you’re doing that. But B, make sure that you’re in the space to do it first. I see some guys starting now, and if you start now because you’re trying to make that your main job, great. Go for it. But you’re not in a space right now to do that and try to make it in basketball because you ain’t made it in that yet.

“I be excited as hell to see everybody doing their thing. I think it’s dope. But at the same time, I get a little worried that people be trying to do too much too soon."

Green dipped his toes into the sports media world, occasionally appearing on TNT's NBA coverage. But he started his own brand in 2022, in the midst of the Warriors' playoff run.

The four-time NBA All-Star received loads of backlash for the timing of his podcast release, with many worried it would be a distraction for him and the rest of the team.

But Golden State advanced to the 2022 NBA Finals that season and went on to defeat the Boston Celtics in six games.

It was Green's sixth Finals appearance and fourth time winning it all.

And while Green doesn't necessarily believe a player should win four NBA titles before they can start a podcast, he wants to see guys make a name for themselves on the court prior to venturing off into any off-the-court antics.

“For some of these guys, they be in Year 3, still trying to figure it out, with a podcast,” Green said. “I love that you’re doing it, I love that you found something that you want to do, but you in Year 3 and ain’t done s--t. Nobody really want to hear from you.

“I think some guys get started too soon because they ain’t got nothing to say. And whatever you’re going to say, nobody kind of wants to hear because you ain’t proven.”

