Draymond claims Father Time ‘absolutely' has caught up to LeBron

Father Time doesn't lose.

Even Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who plays excellently for a 39-year-old 22-year veteran, seems to be succumbing to Mr. Undefeated.

Warriors icon and James’ pal, Draymond Green, explained on his “Draymond Green Show” podcast how arguably the greatest all of all time seems to have been caught by Father Time -- but not outright.

"Is father time catching up to him? Absolutely,” Green told co-host and former Golden State guard Baron Davis. “Because Father Time catches up to everyone.”

James, who has averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists for his career, recently has been posting numbers unlike himself.

Over his last 10 games, “King James” has averaged 19.8 points on 43.8-percent shooting and is 0-for-19 from 3-point range over his last four. He averaged a healthy 8.8 assists and 8.0 rebounds in that span, but James’ scoring production shockingly has been worrisome.

Nevertheless, Green, 34, came to James’ defense and explained how nothing about the poor span is wildly unusual.

“However, where I disagree, is people are saying, ‘We just saw it. He’s done now. We’ve been waiting on it. Now he’s done.’ No, no, no. I disagree with that,” Green told Davis. “And the reason I disagree with that is because, quite frankly, what it looks like to me right now is that he’s a little tired.

“But you also have to remember -- and I know all of y’all have forgot because y’all forget things so fast -- the [Lakers] played into the playoffs last year, they fought an uphill battle to actually make it there and get to the playoffs, and then he comes in and does the Olympics. No time off.”

Green made a good point.

James didn’t have the typical NBA veteran's offseason. He joined 36-year-old Warriors icons Steph Curry and Kevin Durant at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, where the Americans proudly won gold.

Father Time might have caught James, but Green believes the five-time NBA champion is experiencing more of a hiccup than a complete collapse.

“I think ‘Bron has just hit a little bit of a wall right now,” Green told Davis. “The way people are trying to throw it out there, like, ‘Father Time has caught him, it's here in our face and we’re just about to watch this decline happen.’ No chance.”

Green is confident his close friend and Klutch Sports colleague has a lot left in the tank.

