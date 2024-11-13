How LeBron influenced Draymond's decision to re-sign with Warriors

Draymond Green, similar to one of his longtime Warriors teammates, contemplated a fresh start elsewhere but unlike Klay Thompson, ultimately decided to remain with the only NBA franchise he has ever known.

Before Green, a first-time free agent, decided to return to Golden State in June 2023, the veteran forward flirted with the idea of joining the Memphis Grizzlies, who offered him a more lucrative contract than Golden State.

However, as Green explained on the latest episode of "The Warner House" podcast with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, his decision to remain with the Warriors was, in part -- and perhaps ironically -- influenced by Los Angeles Lakers superstar and close friend LeBron James.

"The number one piece of advice that he gave me, and there's millions of them," Green said of the advice he has received from James over the years. "... but the one that stands out to me the most, more than anything, was when I came to an inflection point of do I leave the Warriors or do I [sign with the Grizzlies]?

"And when I was making that decision, we were actually sitting together. We were in Paris at Fashion Week and I'm having these conversations on the phone. He's sitting at the table, I gotta answer the phone for Rich [Paul], talking to Mike Dunleavy, talking to Joe Lacob and he's right there taking it all in."

James offered Green candid advice, which he took to heart and ultimately made a decision he believed was best for him.

"And so I asked him I'm like 'Bron, what would you do?' Because on the table, I have from Memphis [a three-year, $105 million contract]," Green shared. "I only signed [a four-year, $100 million deal] with the Warriors. So there's a big money difference, no state taxes in Tennessee, big money difference.

"And I'm talking to Bron about it and he's kind of saying it's hard to pass up the money, but he keeps going back to everything Golden State means to me, everything that I've done there. And ultimately, his advice was more so like 'You've just done something so special there, you have a chance to continue there and keep doing it? Why not. You can go to Memphis and do great things and you can possibly be the missing piece to them doing something special, but is it as special as y'all have done? Would that be as special as y'all have done?'

Green appreciated the advice not only because it came from a friend, but also a current Pacific Division rival who has a history of losing to Golden State on the biggest stage and certainly would benefit from the Warriors' trio of Green, Thompson and Steph Curry breaking up.

"And that's just something that stood out most to me because that's also someone that, in what's special that we've done, a lot of it he was on the wrong side of," Green explained. "And to give that perspective in those moments, regardless of what side you were on during it, that meant a lot to me. As someone who had a thing in the palm of his hand, left it and then went back to get it, that's a different insight. Of anything, that's always the thing that stands out most to me because that was such an inflection point in my life."

Although Green would have remained in the Western Conference with another playoff-caliber team had he joined the Grizzlies, James knew what the right move was for his longtime friend and rival.

Even if it meant that the core of one of the NBA's greatest dynasties would remain intact for the foreseeable future.

