Warriors-Timberwolves fight sends social media into uproarious frenzy

The Warriors' In-Season Tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night at Chase Center turned into an MMA match less than two minutes after tip-off.

Before anyone had scored, Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Timberwolves wing Jaden McDaniels tangled up after a missed shot by Minnesota.

Thompson's jersey was ripped as they tussled and shoved each other. As other players on the court converged on them, Warriors forward Draymond Green put Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Things are getting HEATED and out of control early 👀 pic.twitter.com/q9tNRPUGIQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2023

Klay got his jersey ripped and Draymond came to his defense pic.twitter.com/zGg3uVDfZu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2023

After a lengthy review by the referees, Thompson and McDaniels were assessed technical fouls and ejected. Green was hit with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected as well, his second disqualification in three games.

Klay couldn't believe he got ejected 😳 pic.twitter.com/RNEekOOSgE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2023

The Warriors, already without Steph Curry who is dealing with a right knee injury, were forced to play on without their three best players.

Social media had a field day with the wild, chaotic altercation:

Nahhh the headlock is ode whatttt 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 15, 2023

Dray been looking for any excuse to do this to Gobert for years now 😭😭😭 https://t.co/e6leArDyUo — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 15, 2023

I mean, is anyone surprised Draymond wrapped up the Big Baguette lmao — r/Warriors 🏆 (@GSWReddit) November 15, 2023

love a good ejection trade.



WOLVES RECEIVE: No Draymond, No Klay

WARRIORS RECEIVE: No McDaniels



Wolves fleece. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 15, 2023

Send Draymond to anger management and therapy NOW pic.twitter.com/BFesdKKCwF — Morgann Mitchell (@THE_Morgann) November 15, 2023

I can’t stop watching this https://t.co/bB8anTSSc1 — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) November 15, 2023

as usual, the problem isn’t that draymond is WRONG, per se… pic.twitter.com/QKITN5D1qD — jesse spector (@jessespector) November 15, 2023

This is the angle



Look how long he's got him in that chokehold

Look how many people it took to get Dray off of Rudy

And look at the look on Steve Kerr's face https://t.co/2kxk9PWXt3 — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) November 15, 2023

Wow yall are quick https://t.co/JtaLVCO9fy — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) November 15, 2023

This dude Draymond really just put Rudy in a damn choke hold 🤣🤣🤣 God Bless America — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 15, 2023

There likely will be further fallout from Tuesday night's scuffle, with suspensions and fines being levied by the NBA in the coming days.