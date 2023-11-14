Warriors-Timberwolves fight sends social media into uproarious frenzy

The Warriors' In-Season Tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night at Chase Center turned into an MMA match less than two minutes after tip-off.
Before anyone had scored, Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Timberwolves wing Jaden McDaniels tangled up after a missed shot by Minnesota.
Thompson's jersey was ripped as they tussled and shoved each other. As other players on the court converged on them, Warriors forward Draymond Green put Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
After a lengthy review by the referees, Thompson and McDaniels were assessed technical fouls and ejected. Green was hit with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected as well, his second disqualification in three games.
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors, already without Steph Curry who is dealing with a right knee injury, were forced to play on without their three best players.
Social media had a field day with the wild, chaotic altercation:
There likely will be further fallout from Tuesday night's scuffle, with suspensions and fines being levied by the NBA in the coming days.