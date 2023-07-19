Draymond, Poole's dad share NSFW exchange on Twitter

Jordan Poole's dad has entered the chat.

Anthony Poole on Tuesday responded on Twitter to a snippet of Draymond Green discussing and seemingly defending him punching Jordan in the face during a preseason Warriors practice last October.

(Warning: The content below uses NSFW language)

I’m stand on this that’s is some bs. Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft as bitch and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want — Anthony Poole (@apoole98) July 19, 2023

It didn't take long for Green to respond.

That’s so cute… it’s impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 19, 2023

After the Warriors traded Jordan to the Washington Wizards last month as part of a blockbuster trade that brought veteran point guard Chris Paul to Golden State, the beef between the young guard and Green appeared to be over -- until it wasn't.

Green joined the "Pat Bev Pod" hosted by Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley and continued to talk about what led up to the altercation. The four-time NBA champion hinted that Poole was running his mouth before Green's fist met his face, knocking the 24-year-old to the floor.

"I don’t just hit people," Green told Beverly. "Dialogue — of course — happens over time. You usually ain’t just triggered by something, that fast to that degree. This is a team. Ain’t nobody on my team triggering me in an instant. Dialogue of course happens over time…

"We know stuff that you don’t say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on. As I’ve admitted before, I was wrong in the way that I handled it — for the situation and where we were. But, I’m a man at the end of the day and I stand on things. And there are certain things you have to stand on."

Jordan addressed Washington D.C. media for the first time since the trade and when asked about Green and the Warriors' 2022-23 season, the former first-round pick completely diverted the question.

"Have you heard from Draymond?"



Jordan Poole: pic.twitter.com/lKqlcqF285 — Neil Dalal (@NeilDalal96) July 10, 2023



Jordan Poole asked about the impact of the Draymond Green incident on the end of his time with the Warriors: “We’re in Washington now. Playing with Kuz. Great duo.” pic.twitter.com/HT9DAK7kjb — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 8, 2023

While he hasn't publicly talked about Green since the trade, Jordan did share a video on his Instagram story shortly after his dad's exchange with Green, and he used an interesting song choice to accompany the post.

"Talk of the topic ... find you a hobby," Jordan wrote on the story, with a laughing face emoji.

Jordan Poole quoting lyrics via IG: “Talk of the topic… “ “Find you a hobby… “ pic.twitter.com/8ZDhXs9Rzc — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) July 19, 2023

Even with Jordan and Green on opposite coasts now, the situation appears far from over.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast