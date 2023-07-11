Dunleavy shares heartfelt message to JP after CP3 trade

Warriors new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. on Monday addressed the media for the first time since swinging the blockbuster trade that sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.

Dunleavy explained his thought process behind the move that stunned the NBA world while making it a point of emphasis to show his gratitude to Poole for his contributions over the last four seasons.

"I think obviously [we were] looking to improve our team, and it felt like adding Chris gives us a chance to get better, addresses some things for us overall as a team but also gives us some flexibility moving forward," Dunleavy said. "Most of all, Jordan, can't thank him enough for his contributions. We wouldn't have a banner if it weren't for him, and he gave us everything he had for four years. So really appreciate what Jordan gave us. I told him he'll always be a Warrior, he's always welcome back.

"It was just one of those things, feel like it was a little bit of a logjam in the backcourt, and then you get to the payroll stuff, so had to make a tough decision but having the opportunity to get a guy like Chris Paul really was the difference for us to make that move."

"The one thing we thought about is winning. Chris brings that."



Things took a full 180 for Dunleavy in his short tenure as GM.

While speaking to reporters last month for the first time since the promotion, Dunleavy commented on Poole's future with the Warriors that rang true for no more than three days.

“Jordan, especially with his contract extension, we plan on having him four more years at least,” said Dunleavy, who was high on Poole as a scout going into the 2019 draft.

Poole, who turned 24 last month, earned a four-year contract extension with the Warriors worth $123 million following a breakout junior year in the 2021-22 season.

Of course, things constantly change in the NBA and blockbuster moves such as these happen. And if one thing is clear, it's that Golden State is ready to win now, and Dunleavy hopes Paul can help the team do just that.

