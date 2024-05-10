Draymond torches Knicks fans' ‘delusion' after 2-0 series lead

The New York Knicks carry a 2-0 series lead over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green isn't convinced by their performance.

Green took to his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," to state how he doesn't believe New York is legitimate this season despite all the hype around the team, and even downplayed the competitiveness in the Eastern Conference.

"In the Eastern Conference, you could get to the conference finals with playing very mid teams," Green said. "That's kind of what y'all are doing right now. I think what this is setting y'all up for is what happened to the Atlanta Hawks three years ago when they made the conference finals and they never got back. Another team, to give you some perspective, that did this was the Portland Trail Blazers. They had all those guys and they went to the conference finals. And we swept them pretty much without Steph Curry.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"They ran off and paid all of those guys because they thought they had a team that had a chance. And it was a fluke. So that's what the Knicks are setting y'all up for right now and it'll probably be another 15 years of misery that we all will sit around and laugh at Knicks fans with their delusion because that's just what happens."

Draymond: "Hawks…made ECF & never got back…[2016] Blazers…Fluke. That's what the Knicks are setting y'all up for. It'll be probably another 15 years of misery & we'll all sit around at laugh at Knicks fans w/ their delusion because that's just what happens" 😆 pic.twitter.com/gLtcxNKwSa — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 10, 2024

Jalen Brunson has highlighted the Knicks' season, averaging 35.6 points on 45.7-percent shooting, 4.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists in 42.3 minutes during New York's playoff run.

The "Villanova Three," made of Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, have been a story within itself this season and throughout the postseason.

But Green isn't convinced, and he will need to see a little more from the orange and blue to sway his decision.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast