Green's ankle progressing well, to be re-examined before season opener

Draymond Green won't be on the court with the Warriors for any preseason action this year.

The four-time NBA champion, who sprained his left ankle right before the start of training camp and missed the first three preseason games, will miss Golden State's final two preseason games, the team announced Tuesday.

Green is making "good progress" and has been cleared to begin light on-court workouts. His return to full team practice and scrimmages will be based on his progress.

The 33-year-old forward will be re-evaluated Sunday, two days before the Warriors open the 2023-24 season at home against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

Per the Warriors, Draymond Green has started light on-court workouts. He will not play Wednesday or Friday, ruling him out for the entire preseason



Draymond will be re-evaluated on Sunday. The regular-season opener is one week from today — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 17, 2023

Green sustained the injury when coming down on Jonathan Kuminga's foot while going up for a layup during an offseason pickup game at Chase Center. The Warriors initially said he would miss at least the first two preseason games before he was evaluated again on Tuesday.

“I feel good,” Green said on Oct. 2 at Warriors Media Day. “I feel like I'm improving fast. I’m a pretty fast healer, so I feel like I'm improving fast and it's good. Didn’t quite foresee this coming into the season, but everything happens for a reason.”

In addition to Green, Warriors guard Cory Joseph, who has missed the first three preseason games due to a lower back strain, also is making good progress. He recently has been participating in on-court workouts and full team practices and scrimmages. The 32-year-old guard will be listed as questionable for Wednesday’s preseason game against the Sacramento Kings.

