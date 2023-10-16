Kerr states Draymond ‘questionable' for Warriors' season opener

As Draymond Green continues to nurse an ankle injury, his status for the Warriors’ season opener against the Phoenix Suns is in jeopardy.

"I think opening night is questionable," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Monday on 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs" show. "He’s not going to play this week. But he is doing really well. He’s moving much better; he went on the trip with us over the weekend and got in some individual workouts."

Green suffered a left ankle sprain while coming down on Jonathan Kuminga's foot during a pickup game at Chase Center in late September. He has been limited in training camp as the Warriors roll through their five-game preseason schedule.

Kerr and the Warriors would love to have him return as soon as possible, but they are in no rush to usher the 33-year-old back on the court for his 12th NBA season.

"I’m not overly concerned about whether he plays opening night or the second week of the season, whenever it comes," Kerr said. "It’s a long year. We just want Draymond healthy because obviously, we need him. When he’s out there, we become one of the best defenses in the league.

"If he’s not out there earlier on, it’s OK. We got a lot of depth and we’re excited about that depth. I think we’re going to be much more capable this year withstanding injuries than we were a year ago."

With Green sidelined due to the sprained ankle, the Warriors started Chris Paul, Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney in two preseason contests. That likely will be the starting five on opening night as well if Green isn't able to go.

“I feel good,” Green said at Warriors Media Day on Oct. 2. “I feel like I'm improving fast. I’m a pretty fast healer, so I feel like I'm improving fast and it's good. Didn’t quite foresee this coming into the season, but everything happens for a reason.”

