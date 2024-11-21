Draymond issues passionate defense of Warriors teammate Podziemski

Draymond Green has an explanation for Brandin Podziemski’s struggles this season.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after the Warriors’ 120-97 win over the Atlanta Hawks, Green offered his thoughts on the second-year pro’s struggles.

“What he’s trying to work through is y’all’s fault,” Green said, referencing the media. “…It's hard, and I don't say this from experience myself, I say this from experience watching people, it's hard having a great rookie season and coming back having a good second year or better. It's tough.

“That's why you've always heard about the sophomore slump. It's a very tough thing to do, and I think for him, he's just put so much pressure on himself or the player he wants to be or that he thinks he should be, and that's unnecessary, because what he's special at is doing all of the other things on the floor and when you put the pressure on yourself like 'I gotta make this shot,' but there are some guys that have that pressure and have to because that's what they do. If you don't have to have that pressure, and I say that from experience, don't put that pressure on yourself.”

While Podziemski excelled in his first season, earning NBA All-Rookie honors, the 21-year-old has struggled mightily on offense 13 games into the season. Podziemski is averaging 7.8 points per game while shooting 38 percent from the field and an underwhelming 19.1 percent from 3-point range.

Green has been quick to offer his mentorship, explaining how the rest of the Warriors know that Podziemski will turn things around eventually.

"Me and Steph [Curry] talk to him every day, like 'Who cares, miss seven [shots], no one cares but you,” Green told reporters. “Like you're the only person thinking about the shots you miss.' No one else is thinking about it, but he kind of puts this pressure on himself of what he needs to be and every shot means so much.

“It's a soft Wednesday in November, that shot don't mean that much. But he carries that weight, and I think anyone who carries that amount of weight in anything, it affects you negatively. And I hate that for him, and so that's something that we've been trying to talk to him about. Like, stop reacting to everything that goes wrong for you. No one cares but you. Nobody else.

"You almost want to tell him, 'Shut up, man!' Because again, none of us are thinking that way ... when the pace that you bring to the floor, the crackbacks that you get, the steals that you're getting on the weak side of the rotation, the charges that you take, those are all great things. So if the one thing you're struggling with is your shot, but you're doing five or six other things great, I think that will outweigh your shot. And he should appreciate that, lean into that. If he leans into that, the shots will fall."

While the Warriors (11-3) are off to a strong start, the team will need Podziemski to figure out his shot as injuries pile up and the grind of the NBA season takes its toll. For Golden State to remain in the hunt for the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, its bench will need to start shouldering more of the offensive load.

Expecting Curry to score at will in every game is not realistic. Given the depth of the reserves, which is on pace to score the most bench points in NBA history, it does not fall entirely on the 21-year-old to score.

With such strong mentors backing him, Podziemski should regain his shot at some point this season and break out of this slump.

