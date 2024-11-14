Warriors on pace to make NBA history with incredible bench production

After 11 games into the 2024-25 season, the Warriors bench is on pace to set an NBA record.

Golden State’s formidable depth has it on pace to break the record for the most points per game by a team off the bench in league history.

At 58.0 PPG, the team currently is averaging 4.8 PPG more than the 2018-2019 Los Angeles Clippers, who hold the current record.

Steve Kerr raved about the Warriors' reserves during training camp, and his bullishness has been rewarded so far this season. With the likes of Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson and Lindy Waters III, the team’s second unit has proved more than capable of scoring at will and playing lockdown defense.

Given the grueling nature of the 82-game regular season, having a deep bench is critical. With injuries, illness, and planned rest, the days of starters playing in every game are long gone.

The Warriors' backing cast had plenty of opportunities to shine earlier this season when Steph Curry missed three games with an ankle sprain, and Golden State won all of them.

While the season still is in its infancy, the Warriors are off to a great start at 9-2, good for second place in the Western Conference. Plenty of daunting challenges await the team, but the loaded bench and the continued brilliance of Curry will give Golden State a great chance at landing a high playoff seed.

Expect the bench to play a huge role the rest of the season during the stretch run to the playoffs, and challenge the NBA record as well.

