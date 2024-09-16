Draymond calls Falcons ‘garbage' but shows love for Cousins

Draymond Green doesn’t think highly of the Atlanta Falcons.

And that’s taking into consideration that the four-time NBA champion has lots of respect and admiration for the Falcons’ new quarterback, Kirk Cousins, who crossed paths with Green in East Lansing, Michigan, during their time at Michigan State.

Oh, and Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson, whom the Warriors forward thinks highly of.

But, outside of that, Green’s words might not bode well with Falcons fans.

“Shoutout to my Spartan dog, Captain Kirk,” Green said on the latest episode of his new 'Why is Draymond Green talking about football?' show (h/t ClutchPoints’ Preston Byers). “We were here at the same time. Got a bunch of love for Kirk. Bijan [Robinson] is a young star, shoutout to him. But Atlanta is garbage.”

Sure, Atlanta has managed to miss the NFL playoffs since 2018 and is coming off an 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

But they boast a promising roster with the likes of Cousins, Robinson, receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts to name a few.

Even then, there is no changing Green’s opinion: the Falcons are second-rate and will lose against the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.”

“They garbage, they garbage,” Green added. “And I’m going to take Philly at minus-6.5 at home, no problem. Atlanta is garbage.”

Green should think twice before showing up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the future.

