Steph, Draymond elated by Warriors' trade for ‘competitor' Schröder

SAN FRANCISCO – It’s apparent that the newest member of the Warriors, Dennis Schröder, is excited about becoming teammates with future Hall of Famers Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Schröder’s joy, however, pales in comparison to the elation felt by Curry and Green.

“He’s a true competitor,” Curry said of Schröder after the Warriors' 143-133 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. “Can create, score, run an offense, a whole lineup. I’m excited to see him plug in. A guy that I can play with in the backcourt, can handle a lot of ball handler responsibility when I’m off the court. Gives us another guy that can attack a defense and on the other side he loves to compete.

“He digs in on the defensive end too. So should be a seamless transition for him. We’ll see how it looks.”

Curry has first-hand experience against Schröder, as the two guards have faced each other 17 times, per Statmuse.com. Both are listed as point guards, but “combo guard” is a more accurate description for them. Each can play on or off the ball.

Green loves what he has seen from Schröder, who entered the NBA in 2013 – one year before Draymond – as a first-round draft pick (17th overall) of the Atlanta Hawks.

“I love the demeanor that he carries himself with,” Green said. “He carries himself like he belongs in every room, at all times. I respect people like that. Looking forward to being teammates, getting to know him better. But I know who he is and what he is, and that’s what’s important.”

At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Schröder (pronounced SHROO-dah) fills the role previously occupied by De’Anthony Melton, who was signed in July and became a starter before his season ended Nov. 12 when he sustained a partially torn left ACL that required surgery.

Schröder is expected to join Curry in Golden State’s backcourt.

Curry and Green also were particularly pleased with the urgency with which Golden State’s front office explored the move. General manager Mike Dunleavy and his lieutenants went after Schröder last week and completed the deal Sunday, the soonest allowed by the NBA rulebook.

“Definitely gives us a sense of what the front office is feeling and thinking,” Green said. “Mike has been great since stepping into that role. To have that sense of urgency to get that deal done like that (snaps fingers) just continues to show why he is who he is, why he took over that role and why he’s going to continue to be great in this league as a general manager.”

Both Green and Curry were consulted prior to the trade, which sent Melton and two-way guard Reece Beekman to the Nets, along with three future second-round picks. The Warriors also received a second-round pick from Brooklyn.

“With Bob [former GM Myers] and with Mike, it’s always a conversation if anything is real or anything is worth having a serious conversation to at that point involve me,” Curry said. “I don't want to be distracted by what-ifs and all that type of stuff. It happened pretty quick. Excited about the opportunity to play with a guy that we’ve played against for a long time.”

