Why Schröder is suitable Warriors replacement for ‘perfect fit' Melton

SAN FRANCISCO – Though De’Anthony Melton has been out for a full month, the Warriors often cite the loss of the two-way guard as a factor in the team’s recent decline. It quickly became clear no one else on the roster fits as seamlessly as he did.

With Melton out for the season, Golden State’s front office on Saturday made the logical move of pursuing someone who checks those same boxes, and they traded Melton as part of the transaction.

The Warriors are acquiring veteran guard Dennis Schröder and a second-round draft pick from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Melton and three second-round picks, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area -- a trade that will be completed Sunday when Melton becomes trade-eligible.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The move directly addresses the loss of Melton, whom coach Steve Kerr considered the “perfect fit” to share the starting backcourt with superstar Stephen Curry.

Like Melton, Schröder (pronounced SHRU-da) is a combo guard on offense, and a 3-point shot threat, while also being a very capable on-ball defender. The biggest difference between them is physical. Both possess 6-foot-8 wingspans, but Schröder is an inch shorter, 25 pounds lighter and almost five years older.

Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins, addressing media shortly after news of the trade rolled through social media, seemed impressed with what his prospective new teammate could bring to the team.

“He's an explosive, quick guard that can kind of do it all,” Wiggins said. “He defends, gets to the rim, gets people involved. He's a really good player.”

Schröder, 31, averaged 18.6 points and 6.6 assists in 23 games with the Nets. He’s shooting 45.2 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from beyond the arc and 88.9 percent from the free-throw line. He shot a career-high 41.2 percent from deep last season.

Kerr, who addressed reporters 40 minutes before news of the deal went public, discussed the challenge he has faced in trying to replace Melton with those currently on the roster.

“De’Anthony was a guy who could help get us organized offensively as a secondary ball-handler, pick-and-roll guy, but also be an on-ball defender and spot-up shooter,” Kerr said. “We’re mixing and matching around his absence for sure.

“But as I’ve said many times, I love the guys on this team, on this roster. We have a lot of depth. Yes, we’re mixing and matching. But that’s what is required right now.”

The first to audition for Melton’s spot in the starting lineup alongside Curry was Lindy Waters III, who lasted seven games, with the Warriors going 3-4. Next up was Brandin Podziemski, who lasted three games, all losses. Kerr then turned to Buddy Hield – with Gary Payton II listed at forward but assigned as the point-of-attack defender – for the last two games, which were split.

Kerr’s “mixing and matching” strategy, out of necessity, had become a fool’s errand.

“There might be a lineup that doesn’t have enough shooting,” Kerr said. “Maybe there’s a lineup that doesn’t have enough athleticism or defensive prowess. We’re mixing a matching quite a bit, probably more than I ever have in 10-11 years here.”

That will change once the trade becomes official. Schröder likely will be installed into the starting lineup, but he also has been solid in the role of sixth man. His 12-year NBA career is split almost perfectly between starting (398 times) and coming off the bench (392).

Schröder has played for seven different teams, three of which reached the NBA playoffs and two of which made it as far as the conference finals.

“He’s a player that can go to any team in fit in,” Wiggins said.

Schröder is headed for a team that did not need him when the season started but needs him now. Desperately.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast