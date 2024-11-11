Trending
Holmgren dumbfounded by Warriors' basket on play that injured him

By Taylor Wirth

It was a frustrating night for Chet Holmgren in more ways than one.

The Thunder's 7-foot-1 center suffered a right iliac wing fracture to his pelvis after colliding with Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins in the paint and falling to the floor under the basket on a field-goal attempt midway through the first quarter of Golden State's 127-116 win over Oklahoma City on Sunday at Paycom Center.

Holmgren, who posted multiple updates on social media after the game from his hospital bed, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where he shared his dumbfounded reaction to the play, where Wiggins somehow still made the basket despite the physical collision that resulted in Holmgren's injury.

The Thunder announced after the game that Holmgren is expected to be back this season and his return-to-play protocol will be provided in eight to ten weeks.

The injury is devastating to a star player on one of the NBA's best teams, but at least Holmgren can maintain his sense of humor.

