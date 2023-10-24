Barkley confidently ranks Warriors as worst California team

No NBA season would be complete without Charles Barkley taking shots at the Warriors.

The Hall of Famer wasted no time engaging in his annual disparagement of the Dubs, delivering quite the polarizing take on the set of TNT's "Inside the NBA" ahead of the league's season opener between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

"The Warriors are the fourth-best team in California in my opinion," Barkley said. "Old people don't get better, they just get older. I just don't like their team going forward -- the Lakers, Kings and the Clippers are all better than the Warriors."

The Warriors core trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson are entering their 12th NBA season together, with all three at least 33 years old at the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Golden State's blockbuster offseason move was trading for 18-year NBA veteran point guard Chris Paul, who is 38 years old and hasn't played more than 65 games in each of the last two seasons.

It's clear the Warriors are betting on the experience and pedigree that come with the wealth of NBA experience Paul and the core three possess. Still, Barkley is confident that father time will ultimately be the demise of a Dubs squad with lofty aspirations.

While it would be unwise to bet against a proven team with the Warriors' track record, they face steep competition within their home state.

Sacramento is the reigning Pacific Division champions, the Lakers bounced the Warriors out of last year's playoffs, and the Clippers have a star-studded team that has made the postseason in four of the previous five seasons.

With the NBA season set to tip-off tonight, the Dubs have a tremendous opportunity to rebuff Barkley's comments with a statement win over a dangerous Phoenix Suns team.

