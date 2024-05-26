Report: Warriors' Atkinson is ‘leader' for Cavs' head coach job

Are changes coming to the Warriors' coaching staff?

Kenny Atkinson, one of head coach Steve Kerr's top assistants, is the leading candidate for the Cleveland Cavaliers' vacant head-coaching position, The Athletic's Jason Lloyd reported Sunday.

Still hearing Kenny Atkinson as leader for Cavs job but don’t be surprised if Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant’s name emerges. Bryant was an assistant in Utah when Donovan Mitchell was there. Sounds like Dan Gilbert is heavily involved, more than I originally thought. — Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) May 26, 2024

Atkinson has spent the last three seasons on Golden State's staff, serving as a key figure during the Warriors' 2022 NBA championship run. The 56-year-old previously served as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016 to 2020, overseeing a strong turnaround during his time with the team.

While Golden State was battling the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, Atkinson reportedly agreed to become the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, before ultimately deciding it was best for him to stay with the Warriors -- where he has remained ever since.

Cleveland isn't the only team with reported interest in Atkinson, as the Los Angeles Lakers also are rumored to have the 56-year-old coach among their pool of candidates for their head coaching vacancy.

Atkinson also reportedly was a candidate for the Milwaukee Bucks' head coach job after the team fired Adrian Griffin early in the 2023-24 NBA season, before ultimately hiring Doc Rivers as his replacement.

The consistent ties between Atkinson and various coaching openings speaks volumes about how much the Warriors assistant is respected around the league.

With Cleveland coming off a rather disappointing playoff exit after being dispatched in five games by Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals, could the Cavaliers turn to Atkinson as the one to take their franchise to the next level?

